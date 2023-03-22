Morant apologizes again after NBA suspension for mistakes

Memphis star guard Ja Morant says he obviously made a terrible decision and many mistakes.

The two-time NBA All-Star and Murray State alum apologized again Tuesday, saying his job now is to be more responsible.

Morant spoke publicly after practice for the first time since completing his eight-game suspension by the NBA. He displayed a gun in a social media post on March 4th at a Colorado strip club. T

he next question is when Morant is back on the floor for the Grizzlies. That might be Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

Fans gave Morant a standing ovation when he came out to watch Monday night's win over Dallas.