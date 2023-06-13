Popeye Jones becomes first Murray State alum to win NBA championship as coach

Denver Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones on Monday became the first Murray State men’s basketball alum to win an NBA Championship as a coach.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94 to 89 on Monday night, clinching the NBA championship in five games.

Jones played in the NBA for 11 years after finishing his Murray State basketball career in 1992. He began his NBA coaching career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2010, and just finished his second season as part of the Denver Nuggets coaching staff.