Racers host Presbyterian for 1000th game

The Murray State Racers football team will kick off their season with a milestone home game this weekend.

The game Saturday against Presbyterian will be the football program’s 1000th contest. It also marks the beginning of the football team’s 99th season, their first in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Racers are the first new members in the MVFC since North Dakota State joined in 2020. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Roy Stewart Stadium.

An MVFC Preseason Poll ranked Murray State 11th out of the 12 teams in the conference.