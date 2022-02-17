Poetry Minutes 2022: There's a Poem in this Place.

April is National Poetry Month and we'll continue the tradition, started by Constance Alexander, of sharing poems from you on the air each weekday.

This year's National Poetry Month theme is “There's A Poem in this Place." With such a beautiful region with deep roots, inspiration can come from anywhere and poems can be of all types. Especially in the aftermath of the disasters that impacted many communities last December, it feels even more meaningful to highlight our region's places: what makes them home, our memories of the places we love and even what we hope to rebuild.

SUBMIT YOUR POEM

We're inviting everyone to write short poems (45 seconds or less when read aloud), to be broadcast as Poetry Minutes. We'll take poems in any style (no rules or formats) as long as they celebrate a sense of place for you. From your living room, to your hometown, to even a place in time or space - poems can celebrate your unique individual experiences.

There's a form to submit your poem here, as well as a place to submit your smartphone recording of you reading your piece. If you need assistance recording, you can reach out to Chad Lampe at clampe@murraystate.edu for help.

Need more inspiration? We'll host a free virtual writing workshop with award-winning poet, Constance Alexander, on Tuesday, April 5th from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the zoom link here:

https://murraystate.zoom.us/j/89543243314

Additional National Poetry Month activities are on the Academy of American Poets website.

Take a listen to this year's Poetry Minutes: