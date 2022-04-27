Get to know Divya Karthikeyan, Kentucky Public Radio's new Capitol reporter

Divya Karthikeyanwill be the new Capitol reporter for the Kentucky Public Radio Network, a collaborative of stations including WFPL-Louisville, WEKU-Richmond, WKYU-Bowling Green and WKMS-Murray.

Karthikeyan most recently interned for The New Republic, where she wrote and fact-checked stories about policy and politics. She also wrote for the Gotham Gazette, has an MFA in literary reportage from NYU and recently produced and hosted a podcast about race, class and immigration.

“Divya is an impressive, thoughtful reporter who already has a long list of clips covering policy, politics and holding powerful people to account,” said Ryland Barton, managing editor of collaboratives at Louisville Public Media. “Kentucky is lucky to have her expertise and attention, and I know our audience will appreciate her contributions.”

Divya grew up in Chennai, India, where she also worked as a reporter covering government and politics.

In 10 words or fewer, who is Divya Karthikeyan?

Always on the lookout for the hottest hot sauce and the best FOIA requests.

When/why did you decide you wanted to be a journalist?

12 years old. I think I liked being a fly on the wall just as much as I annoyed people with questions. The balance was hard, but I’m getting better at it.

What’s the last book you read that you enjoyed?

“The Memory Police” by Yoko Ogawa. I try not to read dystopian fiction about authoritarian regimes for fun, but couldn’t help it.

What do you think makes a good interview?

Leaving room for silences. Being able to make the distinction between an interviewee’s genuine response and a deflective one. Making sure the person feels heard.

If you could travel to any fictional place, where would it be?

Twin Peaks, Washington.

