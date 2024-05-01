Pen Pals from the Past: MSU Class of 2024 to receive letters from first semester

As the spring 2024 semester draws to a close, some graduating seniors will soon be receiving a letter from the past in their inbox. During their freshman year at Murray State, seniors Jakob Milani, Mason Galemore, Ben Overby and Scottlynn Ballard wrote letters for their future selves to open this year as part of an assignment for the transitions course JMC-100T.

Scottlynn Ballard (a former WKMS student reporter) reflects on the many ways campus has changed since their first semester, and reads a snippet of her letter as well.

Congrats to all the graduates - including WKMS student reporter Mason Galemore!

This story was originally produced as part of the 270 Stories Murray State Journalism Capstone Project.