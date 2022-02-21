Mason Galemore

Mason GalemoreStudent Reporter
A reported down-tick in COVID-19 case numbers is happening as hospitals across the U.S. have seen a 16% decrease in weekly reported cases. The Purchase District Health Department, in far western Kentucky, is no different.
A bald eagle from upstate New York has been brought to the Woodlands Nature Station in Lyon County.
The Kentucky Senate recently approved legislation authorizing the Imagination Library program – founded by famed country singer Dolly Parton in 1995 – to become statewide.
A Paducah-born baritone recently hit a high note in his singing career. Blake Denson was recently named one of five winners of the 2022 George London Award for opera.
A pair of organizations are hoping to build 100 Mayfield homes after the Graves County community was devastated by December’s deadly tornado outbreak.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposes to downgrade ‘endangered’ protection status of western Kentucky fishThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to downgrade the protection designation of a western Kentucky fish from “endangered” to “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act, citing conservation work that has benefited the species.
Several libraries in western Kentucky have eliminated their patrons’ overdue fines in order to create better access to library materials.
A symposium discussing the history of African American recreation during the Jim Crow era is planned for Friday.
Theodore Roosevelt Mason Howard isn’t a name that’s included in every history book, but the Murray native was on the frontlines seeking justice and equality during the civil rights movement. The western Kentucky man would play a key role in the aftermath of the lynching of Emmett Till, telling countless people about the corruption and racism rampant in the South at the time.
Spring is approaching for Kentucky with fears that burning debris left over from the Dec. 10 Tornado Outbreak could cause wildfires.