Kentucky Public Radio welcomes Melanie Dyer as new Director of Sales

Kentucky Public Radio is happy to announce the appointment of Melanie Dyer as its new Director of Sales, following the retirement of Bryan McFarland. With more than 25 years of experience in media and strategic marketing for companies including KFC Corporation, Arby’s Restaurant Group, Papa John’s and Media Venue, Dyer plays a pivotal role in advancing Kentucky Public Radio’s mission and expanding its impact throughout the region.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Melanie to this team, which represents our Commonwealth on the radio and online every day,” said Stephen George, chair of Kentucky Public Radio and CEO of member station Louisville Public Media. “Her wealth of knowledge and experience will complement our work and help take us to the next level of business support in Kentucky.”

In her new role, Dyer will oversee all sales operations, develop new business opportunities, and work closely with clients to create partnerships for meaningful impact across the Commonwealth.

“As a lifelong Kentuckian, I have been fortunate to enjoy public radio no matter where I travel in the state,” Dyer said. “I am honored to receive the torch from Bryan McFarland and continue his successes in serving our business partners at KPR. I am also thrilled and proud to join the team that informs, educates, entertains, and gives a voice to our communities across Kentucky every day.”

Reach Melanie at mdyer@kentuckypublicradio.org or 502-714-8705.

###

About Kentucky Public Radio

Kentucky Public Radio is a non-profit media network dedicated to providing high-quality news, cultural programming, and community engagement across Kentucky.

Through its network of stations, including WKYU-FM Bowling Green, WEKC-FM Corbin/London, WKUE-FM Elizabethtown, WEKH-FM Hazard, WKPB-FM Henderson/Owensboro, WFPK-FM Louisville, WFPL-FM Louisville, WUOL-FM Louisville, WKMD-FM Madisonville/Paducah, WKMS-FM Murray, WVXU-FM Northern KY, WEKP-FM Pineville, WEKU-FM Lexington/Richmond/Frankfort, and WDCL-FM Somerset, KPRN serves almost 750,000 monthly listeners with in-depth reporting and diverse content that informs, educates, and entertains its audience.

For more information about Kentucky Public Radio and its programming, please visit https://www.lpm.org/kentucky-public-radio