Battle of the Bands 2026 open for submissions!

Does your band have what it takes? Send us your best original song by Sunday February 15th at midnight, and your band could be voted among the finalists to perform live at Murray State University's Johnson Theatre for the Grand Prize. Each band may submit one song to WKMS via this online form.

SONGS MUST BE:

• Originals (no covers)

• Radio-quality recordings

• FCC clean

• Different from previous submissions if you have entered in the past

WKMS facilities or personnel will not be available to record entries. Previous Battle of the Bands winning bands may not enter, but musicians can enter if in a different group. Previous finalists may enter.

Entrants will be narrowed down by a committee of WKMS music hosts and volunteers, followed by online judging by WKMS listeners. 3 finalists will be chosen by social media, and 1 will be a "Judge's Choice." The Grand Prize winner will be determined by a combination of audience and judge scores.

The finalists must be available to play three original songs in a live Battle of the Bands at Johnson Theatre on Murray State's campus on Thursday, March 26th at 7 pm. By entering this contest, you agree to be available to play in the final competition on March 26 if chosen and to allow WKMS to use your submitted song on the air during local programming.

The winning band will receive a Grand Prize package valued at well over $2,500:

• Two 8-hour days of studio time (including recording, mixing, mastering) at Loud & Clear Studios in Paducah

• Paid live performance slots at the 2026 Local Licks Music Festival and Lower Town Arts & Music Festival

• Spotlight on the band at WKMS.org and in other publicity materials. We'll also send your song and information to arts partners who book acts in our area to hype you up!

• One hour Live Lunch on-air performance in the studio on a future date (includes professional video recording)

• 72 underwriting spots on WKMS to use to promote upcoming shows, CD releases, band Facebook pages, etc., throughout 2025