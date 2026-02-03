"I Declare": Create your personal declaration for the air

In the spirit of The Declaration of Independence, WKMS hosts workshops from this President’s Day to July 4th, inspiring participants to use a range of writing techniques to express truths they “hold to be self-evident,” rights they claim as “unalienable,” and their personal definitions of “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Workshops will begin with participants introducing themselves by – using only six words -- completing the statement, “I hold this truth to be self-evident.” Participants will be encouraged to express just one specific thought or idea, from silly to serious, earth-shattering to mundane, reflecting the range of cherished beliefs and attitudes. The 6-word requirement reflects the six bold words from the Declaration of Independence “that all men are created equal.”

Workshops (hosted by award-winning writer Constance Alexander) will feature at least 2 opportunities for free-writing based on prompts influenced by the spirit and wording of the Declaration of Independence. Responses will be shared and discussed, highlighting effective use of language and imagery, and the importance of specific detail to illuminate an experience or a feeling about the Declaration itself, its framers, and its relevance today, 250 years later.

The culminating activity will be a group exercise that asks participants to share their personal declarations. Those that choose to can be recorded - with a selection of these “personal declarations” broadcasted regionally.

Events:

Monday, February 16th @ 5:30 p.m. (President’s Day)

Murray State Campus - Waterfield Library Gallery



Wednesday, March 4th @ 6:30 p.m. (Rural Voices Day)

Pennyroyal Area Museum - Hopkinsville, KY

In partnership with the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville, the League of Women Voters, & the Hoptown Chronicle



In partnership with the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville, the League of Women Voters, & the Hoptown Chronicle Thursday, April 8th - Serenity Recovery Center

Not open to the public



Much more to come!

Engaging participants with the Declaration of Independence during its 250th anniversary year, the project deepens public understanding of the Declaration not as a historic artifact, but as a framework that inspires individuals to examine their lives, values, and rights. By sharing original writings through WKMS broadcasts, online platforms, open mics, and community events, the project creates pathways to conversations about rights, freedoms, and responsibilities, and fosters connections across generations and viewpoints.

At the civic and cultural level, the Declaration of Independence is a catalyst for dialogue, not division. Participants’ interpretations of “self-evident truths,” “unalienable rights,” and “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” illuminate how these ideals are experienced and interpreted 250 years later. The resulting writings become a cultural record of the evolving meaning of democracy in rural communities.