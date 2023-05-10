-
West African Polyrhythms, New Orleans Jazz Piano, Gospel Roots, and More: WKMS Meets Lowertown Arts & Music Festival Featured ArtistsAustin Carter speaks to several featured artists scheduled to perform at the Lowertown Arts and Music Festival in Paducah, including Bee Taylor, the Sensational Barnes Brothers, Toubab Krewe, and Kyshona.
-
Austin Carter speaks to Luke Quaranta, drummer for Asheville-based Toubab Krewe, ahead of the band's upcoming performance at the Lowertown Arts & Music Festival.