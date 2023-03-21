© 2023
Tennessee House passes bill decriminalizing abortions for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies

WKMS | By Blaise Gainey
Published March 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT
abortion-protesters-1-2048x1365.jpg
Paige Pfleger
/
WPLN News
Tennessee’s full abortion ban — called the Human Life Protection Act — took effect Aug. 25, 2022.

State House members voted 83 to 11 to approve a measure adding narrow exemptions to Tennessee’s abortion ban.

Specifically, it creates more explicit exceptions for abortion services for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. The measure also allows doctors to use reasonable medical judgement to determine when an abortion is necessary.

House Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, said during floor debate on Monday that the measure still doesn’t go far enough.

“At the end of the day, I look at this and we’re still making a doctor make a legal decision instead of a medical decision,” said Mitchell.

Democrats who voted for the bill said it’s better than the state’s current all-out abortion ban.

The Senate version of the bill is scheduled for a vote in the Judiciary committee later this week.

The changes that were made to the bill were favored by Tennessee Right to Life, an anti-abortion group. Obstetricians who spoke to WPLN say the bill is a step backward from what was being proposed earlier in session.

Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Political Reporter for WPLN News. He is the youngest of three siblings, husband and father of two. He previously held the State Government Reporter position for WFSU News in Tallahassee. He is from Apopka, Fla., and graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He previously worked for The Florida Channel and WTXL-TV. He is excited to move to another capital and report on state government. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, outdoor activities and enjoying family time.
