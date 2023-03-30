Gov. announces major manufacturing investments in Hopkinsville

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that two manufacturing companies will invest over $725 million to open two new plants in Hopkinsville.

Microvast Advanced Membrane Inc., a company that has developed new technology for electric vehicle battery use, is investing $504 million to build a new facility in Hopkinsville.

Meanwhile, Toyota Boshoko America also plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Hopkinsville, and will invest over $225 million to do so.

Between the two facilities, over 700 jobs will be created in the far western Kentucky area.

Toyota plans to complete its facility in summer of 2024, while Microvast plans to have its facility completed in March 2025.