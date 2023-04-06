Tennessee’s House expels two Democrats over guns protest
Tennessee’s House of Representatives voted to expel two Democratic lawmakers Thursday for their roles in demonstrations in favor of gun control legislation last week at the state capitol.
The GOP-dominated House voted to oust Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson, but a vote to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson failed. The trio of Democrats participated in demonstrations inside the state capitol building last week that followed a deadly school shooting in Nashville.
The expulsion hearings drew thousands of people to the capitol to support the group of Democrats.