© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Gov. Bill Lee signs narrow exceptions to Tennessee’s ban on abortion

By Marianna Bacallao
Published April 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT
Governor-Bill-Lee-by-TN-Photo-Services-2048x1366.jpg
TN Photo Services
/
WPLN
Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation into law Friday, allowing doctors to perform an abortion if it saves the life of the patient.

Advocates say it won’t help the state’s maternal mortality rate.

Tennessee has adopted narrow exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation into law Friday, which will allow doctors to perform an abortion if it saves the life of the patient. The law doesn’t make exceptions for rape or incest.

But physician advocacy groups say the law doesn’t do enough to protect doctors in a state where the maternal mortality rate is already high.

Memphis state Sen. London Lamar argued for the law during session. She said that she knows what it’s like to have health complications because of pregnancy.

“And I’m thankful that, at that time, the doctor was able to terminate that pregnancy, so I wouldn’t have died,” Lamar said. “And I’m telling you, as your own colleague, as your own niece, baby girl, I love you all. It is real, not only for me, but for women all across the state — if you look at our maternal mortality and morbidity stats here in this state.”

2021 saw a significant rise in people dying while pregnant or soon after giving birth, according to a recent report. The rate is especially acute for Black women, who are 2.5 times more likely to die than white women.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee says that the law does “less than nothing” for reproductive rights in the state.

Lawmakers say that doctors can provide abortion services for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies.

Tags
News abortionTennessee abortionGov. Bill Lee
Marianna Bacallao
Marianna Bacallao is a Cuban American journalist at WPLN and the new afternoon host for Nashville Public Radio. Before coming to Nashville, she was the morning host and general assignment reporter for WVIK Quad Cities NPR, where she hosted through a record-breaking wind storm that caused statewide power outages. A Georgia native, she was a contributor to Georgia Public Broadcasting during her undergrad years and served as editor-in-chief for Mercer University’s student newspaper.
See stories by Marianna Bacallao
Related Content