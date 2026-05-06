The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom Presents: When Data Centers Come to Town
There’s a new gold rush underway, and this time it’s about computing power. All across Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, developers are proposing and building major data centers.
Some officials are touting the potential economic benefits of the projects. Many residents are packing local meetings throughout the region to push back.
Each week through Sept. 8, the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom and its seven member stations will bring you a new story about how data centers impact our electricity grid, environment and communities.
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Residents across Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia have packed public meetings in recent months to speak out against data centers, with a recurring concern being how they could affect the cost of electricity.
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Data center development is a fast growing industry, with projects popping up in seemingly every corner of the country. But that’s not been the case in West Virginia so far. Now, state officials are rolling out the red carpet for the expensive and increasingly expansive projects.
This series was produced by the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, a collaboration between West Virginia Public Broadcasting; WPLN and WUOT in Tennessee; LPM, WEKU, WKMS and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky; and NPR. Sign up for the weekly Porch Light newsletter here for news from around the region.