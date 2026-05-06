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The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom Presents: When Data Centers Come to Town

A blue graphic with an enlarged microchip above the words "When Data Centers Come to Town."
Justin Hicks
/
KPR
The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom is bringing you a series of features about the impacts of data centers in our region.

There’s a new gold rush underway, and this time it’s about computing power. All across Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, developers are proposing and building major data centers.

Some officials are touting the potential economic benefits of the projects. Many residents are packing local meetings throughout the region to push back.

Each week through Sept. 8, the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom and its seven member stations will bring you a new story about how data centers impact our electricity grid, environment and communities.

Stories in this series
Videos

More on data centers

This series was produced by the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, a collaboration between West Virginia Public BroadcastingWPLN and WUOT in Tennessee; LPMWEKUWKMS and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky; and NPR. Sign up for the weekly Porch Light newsletter here for news from around the region.