The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom Presents: When Data Centers Come to Town

There’s a new gold rush underway, and this time it’s about computing power. All across Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, developers are proposing and building major data centers.

Some officials are touting the potential economic benefits of the projects. Many residents are packing local meetings throughout the region to push back.

Each week through Sept. 8, the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom and its seven member stations will bring you a new story about how data centers impact our electricity grid, environment and communities.