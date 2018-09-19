Bredesen Ad Touts Gun Rights Support As NRA Backs Blackburn

Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen goes clay shooting in a TV ad released after the National Rifle Association endorsed his Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn.

Wednesday's back-and-forth offered the Tennessee race's first significant foray over Second Amendment issues.

In the endorsement, National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund Chairman Chris Cox calls Congresswoman Blackburn a champion of Second Amendment freedoms. He says voting for Bredesen means voting for anti-gun Senate leadership.

In his ad, Bredesen says he's a lifelong gun owner and Second Amendment supporter, though it isn't always popular, calling it his way of life growing up. He touts his NRA 'A' rating while governor and pledges independent thinking.

Bredesen's campaign says he currently agrees with 80-plus percent of NRA's positions. He differs, for example, by supporting gun show background checks.