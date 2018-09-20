Murray State Student In Jail On Rape, Unlawful Imprisonment Charges

Thursday Update: Murray State University officials say 26-year-old MSU student Reyon Nathan Williams is charged with first-degree rape and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Williams was placed under a $100,000 bond and is lodged in the Calloway County Jail. Murray State Police are working with other law enforcement partners to process evidence in this case.

Original Story:

A suspect is in custody after a student reported being sexually assaulted on Murray State University's campus.

The student reported the incident to campus police on Wednesday. Campus Police said in a Timely Warning Notice the assault is defined as rape in the FBI Uniform Crime Report and reportedly occurred in the early Saturday morning in an on-campus residence.

The alleged assailant is known to the victim.

Police say university officials are providing recovery resources to the reporting student.