National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch, Warns Of Flash Floods

By 1 hour ago
  • NWS Paducah Twitter

The National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flood watch Wednesday for west Kentucky and southern Illinois as heavy rain moves through the area.

Flood warnings are also issued in areas of counties that border the Ohio River and Mississippi River.

The National Weather Service said flash floods are possible as well as isolated severe thunderstorms throughout the evening and overnight.

The possibility for a brief spin-up of a tornado cannot be ruled out. The flood watch continues throughout Thursday.

Tags: 
Weather
National Weather Service Paducah