Beshear added to list of U.S. officials sanctioned by Russia

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was added to a list of U.S. officials sanctioned by the Russian government earlier this week, in retaliation for ongoing economic and travel restrictions imposed by several western nations for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Beshear and 33 other U.S. governors are now permanently banned from entering Russia. Elly McConnell, daughter of Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, was also added to the list earlier this week.

The move comes as western nations continue to ratchet up sanctions against Russia. Most recently, the E.U. banned all Russian oil products in retaliation for the ongoing invasion of Ukraine , which began more than a year ago.

Beshear, a Democrat, did not respond to a request for comment.

Last year, Beshear, McConnell and several other Kentucky politicians condemned the invasion . Beshear refused to endorse Geoff Young , the Democratic nominee for the 6th Congressional District race last year who repeatedly parroted propaganda Russian President Vladimir Putin has used to justify the country’s invasion.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the additions include state and federal officials and leaders of weapons companies, and family members.

The ministry said that U.S. sanctions against Russia “will be rebuffed and hit the U.S. itself like a boomerang.”

Most of Kentucky’s congressional delegation was already on Russia’s sanctions list, including McConnell and U.S. Reps. James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers and Andy Barr.

Former Congressman John Yarmuth, who didn’t seek reelection last year, is also still on the sanctions list.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul is not included on the list. Nor was newly sworn-in Democratic Congressman Morgan McGarvey.