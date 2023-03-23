Madison County Tuskegee Airmen honored with marker and mural in Richmond

State and local officials gathered with the families of the famed Tuskegee Airmen in Richmond Thursday. They were there to dedicate a new historic marker and mural to remember the seven Madison County residents who joined the first Black fighter pilots in U.S. history.

Richmond Representative Deanna Frazier Gordon attended the dedication. She told the crowd she hopes to do more to help remember the revered fighter group.

“Hopefully we have a bill coming to you soon that will commemorate a day for the Tuskegee Airmen so we can remember the sacrifices they made every year.”

After the speeches and songs, Governor Beshear, along with the families of the Airmen unveiled the marker. It stands in front the mural of Tuskegee Airman First Lieutenant Frank D. Walker outside the Madison County Library.

Governor Beshear said Walker was a pioneer in the air and when he came home to Richmond.

“Mr. Walker flew 55 missions, escorting and defending bombers in the European theater. After his service, Mr. Walker because the first African American U.S. Postal Service carrier here in Richmond.”

Along with the marker and mural, a wreath was laid to remember all seven of the Tuskegee Airmen from Madison County. 11 members of the fighter group were from Kentucky.

