Measles case confirmed in western Kentucky, health officials suspect outbreak

As measles outbreaks become increasingly common across the country, Kentuckians may be looking at a measles outbreak in Christian County. Health officials warned Thursday of one confirmed case of measles, with more unconfirmed reports in the area.

The latest case is on top of Kentucky’s four reported cases of measles earlier in the year. The most recent case presented in an unvaccinated Kentuckian who may have been exposed by an out-of-state visitor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,465 confirmed measles cases thus far this year and 38 new outbreaks across the country. This year’s total cases have already surpassed last year’s total, which were the highest levels seen since 1991. In 2000, measles was declared eliminated in the United States, but cases have spiked amid rising vaccine skepticism.

Kentucky Health Secretary Dr. Steven Stack said in a statement that measles can be life threatening, but is “almost entirely preventable” with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

“We urge all parents and caregivers to talk to their healthcare providers about their child’s immunizations and how best to keep their families healthy,” Stack said.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at upending childhood vaccine recommendations, including separating the MMR vaccine into three single-disease shots administered at separate visits. Trump and others in his administration including U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have repeated debunked claims about vaccines and their relationship to autism.

The earliest measles symptoms are usually similar to other viral infections — cough, runny nose, fever — and later infected people usually develop a rash and severe fever. Young children, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are the most at risk of severe complications including pneumonia and brain swelling, which is life threatening.

Measles is highly infectious. The virus can live in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has already left the area and can spread to others before a person starts showing symptoms.

Last month, Louisville public health officials detected measles in the city’s untreated wastewater , although no cases have been confirmed. It means at least one person with measles went undiagnosed or unreported.

All five of the identified measles cases in Kentucky thus far this year have been unvaccinated or their vaccine status was unknown. Last year, Kentuckians saw 13 cases of measles. According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, 90.7% of Kentucky kindergarteners were fully vaccinated against measles last school year, below the national average.

Christian County Health Department Director Devin Brumfield said his staff is working closely with the state to identify exposures and inform those who are at risk.

“We encourage residents to review their vaccination status for measles, mumps, and rubella and to contact CCHD or their healthcare provider with potential concerns,” Brumfield said. “We will continue to share information as it comes available while respecting patient privacy.”

