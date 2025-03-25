Beshear vetoes bill that would strip Kentucky worker protections

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians would be less safe in the workplace under legislation he vetoed Monday night.

In his veto message, he said House Bill 398 abandons Kentucky’s occupational health and safety rules by stopping the state from enforcing protections more comprehensive than federal standards.

“House Bill 398 will lead to more workplace injuries, with Kentucky workers paying the price,” Beshear said in the veto message .

Kentucky’s Republican supermajority passed the measure along largely party lines as a means to incentivize economic development and make state regulations friendlier to businesses.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky AFL-CIO initially opposed the measure then dropped their opposition but said concerns remain over worker safety.

The measure rolls back at least 16 state regulations to federal minimums. The changes would affect rules around fall protections, exposure to hazardous materials, and high voltage electrical lines.

Beshear also vetoed three other measures related to separation of powers, and executive versus legislative authority.

He also signed 17 bills into law and allowed three other bills to pass without his signature Monday, including a bill regarding air quality monitoring, another reducing the number of mine emergency technicians needed in underground coal mines, and a bill that allows special purpose vehicles like ATV’s to drive on state roadways so long as they are insured, registered, and have street legal features.

The General Assembly returns Thursday and Friday for the last two days of the regular 2025 session where lawmakers will have the opportunity to override Beshear’s vetoes.

Any additional legislation passed in the last two days could be vetoed by the governor without an opportunity for lawmakers to override them.

