Share your songs and stories on 'Sound Minds' this Mental Health Month!

WKMS | By Lois Akpabio,
Asia Burnett
Published February 20, 2026 at 2:51 PM CST

May is Mental Health Month, and we're sharing two hours of stories and song recommendations from you every Thursday from 11am to 1pm. What makes you feel good, what helps you through hard times, what songs give you hope? Let us know and submit your song below!

In this effort, we asked for song submissions on-air, online and in-person at events. And Lois went to coffee shops, campuses, and other community spaces to record local voices.

The point of the series was to show that we all have moments of emotional self-doubt or sadness or confidence and joy. While it's a vulnerable topic, we can find strength in knowing our community is sharing many of these feelings with us!

A sample of the first hour of our May 29, 2025 is attached here. Along with an example of a social media post soliciting feedback that includes a photo of one of our post-it boards at an event.
Lois Akpabio
Lois Akpabio is a MSU junior studying Psychology and Social Work. Lois is Phi Theta Kappa and Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society member, as well as a McNair scholar. She balances her studies with a love for music, reading, sharing laughs with friends and family and investing in the community that uplifts her.
Asia Burnett
Asia Burnett is WKMS Station Manager.

Getting to interact with uniquely thoughtful and intelligent WKMS listeners and donors each day is the best part of her job. And to further public radio's incredibly important mission to provide free, accessible, fact-based news & information where it's needed most. You can find her grooving to Sounds Good or The Kitchen Sink, delving into the why of everything on Hidden Brain, or generally learning something new from WKMS. She also enjoys Farmers Markets, trivia contests and wonderfully weird local art. 
