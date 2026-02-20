Share your songs and stories on 'Sound Minds' this Mental Health Month!
May is Mental Health Month, and we're sharing two hours of stories and song recommendations from you every Thursday from 11am to 1pm. What makes you feel good, what helps you through hard times, what songs give you hope? Let us know and submit your song below!
In this effort, we asked for song submissions on-air, online and in-person at events. And Lois went to coffee shops, campuses, and other community spaces to record local voices.
The point of the series was to show that we all have moments of emotional self-doubt or sadness or confidence and joy. While it's a vulnerable topic, we can find strength in knowing our community is sharing many of these feelings with us!
A sample of the first hour of our May 29, 2025 is attached here. Along with an example of a social media post soliciting feedback that includes a photo of one of our post-it boards at an event.