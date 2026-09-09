Bronwyn stops by Music From the Front Porch to talk about her new album

Grammy Award-winning artist, two-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year, and former member of Molly Tuttle's Golden Highway Band, Bronwyn, joins Laura Ray on Music From the Front Porch to talk about her third studio album, ‘Rattlin’ Bones.' Released on August 14th, 2026, the album was co-produced by Brent Truitt, who plays mandolin for The SteelDrivers.

As it was Bronwyn's first foray into songwriting, she enlisted heavy-hitting Grammy winners Pat McLaughlin and Melody Walker as co-writers. Listen to learn more about the new album, as well as Bronwyn's upbringing in Charlottesville, VA; her fashion sense; and how she first started talking to her now-husband Jason Carter, who played fiddle in the Del McCoury Band for over three decades.