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Bronwyn stops by Music From the Front Porch to talk about her new album

WKMS | By Laura Ray
Published September 9, 2026 at 9:25 AM CDT
Front Porch host Laura Ray with Bronwyn
Front Porch host Laura Ray with Bronwyn

Grammy Award-winning artist, two-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year, and former member of Molly Tuttle's Golden Highway Band, Bronwyn, joins Laura Ray on Music From the Front Porch to talk about her third studio album, ‘Rattlin’ Bones.' Released on August 14th, 2026, the album was co-produced by Brent Truitt, who plays mandolin for The SteelDrivers.

As it was Bronwyn's first foray into songwriting, she enlisted heavy-hitting Grammy winners Pat McLaughlin and Melody Walker as co-writers. Listen to learn more about the new album, as well as Bronwyn's upbringing in Charlottesville, VA; her fashion sense; and how she first started talking to her now-husband Jason Carter, who played fiddle in the Del McCoury Band for over three decades.
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Laura Ray
Live music is life for Music From the Front Porch host Laura Ray, who has seen her favorite band Fruition 26 times – as far west as Baja and as far east as Key West. Originally from Murray, the Murray State alum lives on 35 acres near Kentucky Lake with her husband and cat. Ray writes for Festy GoNuts, The Murray Sentinel, and Kentucky Monthly Magazine. She is honored to join her fellow hosts in the decades-long tradition of sharing Americana music with WKMS listeners on Saturdays. Follow her on Instagram for more!
See stories by Laura Ray