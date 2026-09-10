McClatchy guts Lexington Herald-Leader newsroom, among nationwide layoffs

McClatchy, a subsidiary of the Chatham Asset Management hedge fund, began announcing major layoffs at newspapers across the county Thursday morning, including at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The majority of the positions at the Herald-Leader were eliminated, with 12 journalists notified of being laid off, effective in two weeks. The eliminated positions include seven news reporters, three sports reporters, two visual journalists and one editor.

This currently leaves the Herald-Leader with just two reporters to cover city and state government.

A spokesperson for McClatchy and Herald-Leader’s new 27-year-old Executive Editor Jeremy Chisenhall did not reply to voicemails and emails seeking comment on the layoffs.

Among those laid off was enterprise reporter Alex Acquisto, a union guild representative for the newsroom. She shared an email from McClatchy management that said the layoffs were due to the company “reshaping its newsroom structure to more closely align resources with changing subscriber interests and the ways audiences engage with local news.”

“As part of this change, we are focusing resources on journalism that subscribers value and that can have the greatest impact in the communities we serve,” the email stated.

Not mentioned in the email was McClatchy’s push for artificial intelligence content to be published by its newspapers across the country since the beginning of this year. They launched a new tool that can summarize articles and create different versions for different audiences, which received heavy pushback from journalists in their newsrooms.

Acquisto, an award-winning and respected health and politics reporter at the Herald-Leader for the past seven years, said the layoffs are not just devastating for her talented and dedicated former colleagues, but also ”a loss that impacts Kentucky more broadly.”

“Journalism at its best holds power to account, sheds light on corruption, and equips us with necessary information to make the most informed decisions in our communities,” Acquisto said. “Gutting one of Kentucky's oldest and largest legacy newsrooms fully threatens our ability to do that and should be concerning to everyone.”

Among the Herald-Leader journalists who were laid off, two who posted about it on social media were high school sports reporter Jared Peck and Lexington city government reporter Adrian Paul Bryant .

The Lexington Herald-Leader dates back to the late-1800s in various forms, but became its current merged entity in 1973 when it was purchased by Knight Ridder. It was sold to McClatchy in 2006, which went bankrupt in 2020. As part of that bankruptcy, McClatchy was sold to Chatham Asset Management, a large hedge fund that owns other media entities.

The Lexington Herald-Leader has won three Pulitzer Prizes over the past four decades.

Initial news reports have also shown widespread layoffs at other prominent McClatchy newspapers, including the Miami Herald, Kansas City Star and Charlotte Observer.

