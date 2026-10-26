The Old Louisville Demon Leaper’s mischief in one of America’s largest Victorian neighborhoods

Stories about cryptids and other spooky beings are given new life every October in the lead-up to Halloween.

Oftentimes, these monsters are said to live in dense woods, like the famed Mothman in Appalachia . Others haunt old railway bridges at night, where they’re difficult to find, like Louisville’s Pope Lick Monster .

Few, if any, can be found leaping along rooftops in one of the country's largest historic preservation districts.

The Old Louisville Demon Leaper is rumored to live somewhere in the spires of the Walnut Street Baptist Church, which was built at the corner of Third and St. Catherine streets at the turn of the 20th century.

Local storyteller David Domine calls himself the curator of Demon Leaper lore. He wrote about the creature in his 2017 book, “Phantoms of Old Louisville: Ghostly Tales from America's Most Haunted Neighborhood.”

Standing outside the church on a recent rainy day, Domine pointed out its ornate architectural features.

“Old Louisville has a lot of great churches, but this, I think, is probably one of the most spectacular,” he said. “You’re driving along, you come across this limestone concoction with two great towers.”

Jutting out from the spires are elongated stone depictions of what appear to be the faces of gargoyles.

Roberto Roldan / LPM The stone decorations along one of the spires of the Walnut Street Baptist Church in Louisville.

Domine stitched together a picture of the Demon Leaper from old newspaper clippings and contemporary witnesses. The cryptid took different forms in different stories. Some said it had bat-like wings. Others described it as looking like a gargoyle, or a man in a suit.

Tales of its behavior also ranged from spooky to harassing.

“He was reported to be as agile as a monkey, and he was jumping around the streets of downtown Louisville, pinching women and causing trouble,” Domine said.

Domine speculated that, based on the descriptions, the Old Louisville Demon Leaper could be a cousin to Spring-heeled Jack , a Victorian-era cryptid with multiple sightings in the London suburbs. Like the Demon Leaper, Spring-heeled Jack could allegedly jump great distances and acted mischievously, especially towards women.

In more recent times, Old Louisville residents who’ve told Domine they’ve spotted the Demon Leaper described him as mostly just jumping around on rooftops, giving them more of a fright than a terror.

A neighborhood boycott

Sightings of what would come to be known as the Old Louisville Demon Leaper coincided with big changes on Third Street.

The Walnut Street Baptist Church was moving its congregation from a building along its namesake street to the new location where it stands today.

At the time, Domine explained, Third Street was considered one of the grandest boulevards in all of Louisville.

New York Times via David Domine A story about the boycott made the New York Times in Sept. 1900.

“This was known as the ‘millionaires row’ of the city,” Domine said. “This is where a lot of the wealthiest people began building their houses when much of this area was in the country early on.”

Third Street is lined with Victorian-era mansions with spires, tall ceilings and ornate stained glass. All the homes are set back from the tree-lined streets, creating a wide, expansive boulevard. Those views, however, were under threat by the church.

Like all good folklore, the story of the Old Louisville Demon Leaper comes with a nugget of this very real history.

A blurb published in the New York Times in September 1900 documented what happened when the head of the Walnut Street Baptist Church decided to build right up to the sidewalk.

“There was a boycott because he wasn’t following the covenant, he was building the church too close to the street,” Domine said. “Neighbors, especially the ones who lived in these mansions on Third Street, said, ‘Why are you doing this? You’re ruining the streetscape we’re trying to preserve.’”

The Walnut Street Baptist Church was officially dedicated in 1902.

It was around this time that stories of a leaping, annoying creature popped up in local and national newspapers.

“One theory I have heard is that the Demon Leaper is a manifestation of these black, dark thoughts that were involved and the disregard the church paid its neighbors,” Domine said.

Demon Leaper continues to live in relative obscurity

Though Domine has tried to cultivate the legend of the Old Louisville Demon Leaper, few people know the story.

Horror buffs, true crime fans and amateur paranormal investigators lined up on one of the neighborhood’s most famous streets earlier this month, hoping to get a peak inside some of the mansions and the stories locked within.

As they entered the first home, the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum on St. James Court, a goblin approached the guests.

“The night turns dark and ghosts creep about,” she warned. “There are witches with switches and witches with sticks who could cast a spell on you, so beware.”

Since 2004, the Old Louisville Ghost Tour has been offering people a Halloween-season fright with a side of local history. At each house or courtyard, the guests are greeted by a ghost — maybe of paranormal origin, maybe a volunteer actor.

“In April 1878, the lad walked through the garden gate,” one ghost said. “His knife took my very last breath.”

All the ghosts tell a story about their life, which often ends in tragedy. The Old Louisville Demon Leaper, however, was noticeably absent.

I asked multiple guests if they had heard of this Kentucky cryptid. None had.

“It just leaps from building to building?” asked Mike, who’s lived in Louisville for a decade.

I clarified that the Demon Leaper is also known to terrorize people.

“Oh, wonderful,” he replied.

So, is the Demon Leaper real? Or is it possibly just one of the Walnut Street Baptist Church’s stone decorations come to life with a bit of imagination?

For Domine, that’s not really the point. Folklore, he said, can be found across countries, communities and cultures.

“It's just a human thing to want to be entertained, to want to be scared,” he said. “Very often with legends and myths, they also explain something. So the Demon Leaper explains what happened with this church, this neighborhood.”

Domine did warn, though, that you should keep an eye on the sky next time you find yourself walking through Old Louisville’s ornate avenues.

This story is part of our series seeking out answers about the region’s cryptids, “What Lurks Beyond the Porch Light.” It was produced by the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, a collaboration between West Virginia Public Broadcasting,WPLN and WUOT in Tennessee, LPM, WEKU, WKMS and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky, and NPR. Sign up for the weekly Porch Light newsletter here for news from around the region.