Republican Congressman James Comer is again running for governor of Kentucky, becoming the first prominent Republican to announce his candidacy for the 2027 election.

The western Kentucky Congressman won reelection less than two weeks ago for a sixth term serving Kentucky’s First Congressional District.

“I would rather live in Kentucky than anywhere in the world, but I think we can do better,” Comer said Monday in his virtual announcement. “We've got to focus on the next generation, and to do that, we've got to attract private investment all over Kentucky, and that's what our message is going to be about.”

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is term-limited, and many Republicans see next year as an opportunity for Republicans to complete their trifecta, controlling both legislative chambers and the Governor’s Mansion. At least two high-profile Democrats with ties to Beshear have also entered the field — Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and former state Rep. Rocky Adkins.

Comer has vaulted into the national spotlight in recent years as chair of the House Oversight Committee, where he has led investigations surrounding former President Joe Biden and his family as part of an impeachment inquiry and a probe into the federal government’s handling of its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer made the announcement and then held a phone town hall with supporters, who asked him questions about affordability, education, agriculture and data centers. Comer emphasized his desire to promote growth in the state.

“I think if we give hardworking people more of what they make, they're going to be able to take that money and help make ends meet, as well as spur additional economic growth throughout the Commonwealth,” Comer said.

He said his “number one priority” as governor would be to reduce the state income tax to zero — which is also the stated goal of the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly.

“It's going to take a state that's growing, which we currently are not, and it's going to take a reduction in spending. And I think that we can do that,” Comer said.

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge criticized Comer in a statement for his votes for President Donald Trump’s signature tax and spending policy package, his votes to allow the Iran War to continue and his alleged “cover-up” of the Epstein investigation .

“Very few candidates would have the confidence to run for governor on a record like that, but Jamie Comer has never been one to let facts get in the way of a good story,” Elridge said. “To steal a phrase from Comer: the only village idiot Kentuckians need to worry about is the Republican running for governor."

Several Republicans proclaimed their support far in advance of Monday’s announcement, from Agricultural Commission Jonathan Shell to Secretary of State Michael Adams, who was himself thought to be a potential contender. More called in on Monday or left comments on Facebook, including several state lawmakers.

“We’re ready for a governor who will actually talk with the legislature!” wrote GOP Sen. Phillip Wheeler of Pikeville.

Comer ran for governor in 2015, but lost the nomination to former Gov. Matt Bevin in an incredibly close contest, losing by fewer than 100 votes. Before that, he served in the Kentucky House of Representatives and then one term as agricultural commissioner.

Comer appealed to small business owners, farmers and teachers over the course of his town hall. He said his focus would be on teachers and literacy. He also criticized some of Trump’s policies he said have hurt farmers.

“I'm a product of public education, we've got some great schools in Kentucky. We've got some schools where I think we can do a little bit better,” Comer said. “We've got some great classroom teachers, and no one works harder. No one's more important in Kentucky than our classroom teachers.”

When a voter asked for his stance on data center development in the state, Comer said he wants to leave the issue to local communities and work collaboratively with them, but also eliminate the massive tax incentives that Frankfort lawmakers have provided them. He said they should be made to pay their way, and that ratepayers should not “pay one penny more.”

“There's just been no leadership on this issue from Kentucky, and it was used as a political wedge,” Comer said. “I do think a lot of the stuff about data centers that you see on Facebook is misinformation that's being paid for by China.”

