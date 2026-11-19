In a meeting with industry officials Thursday, U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-KY, said the looming federal hemp ban is a "big mistake," and reversing it ahead of its implementation next month is a top priority.

Comer, who announced a run for governor Monday night, spoke to the Kentucky Hemp Association via Zoom last week from Washington, D.C. He said the Dec. 11 ban is an example of how Congress is broken.

"As far as I'm concerned, trying to get a fix for the disastrous language that (outgoing Sen. Mitch) McConnell put in the continuing resolution is at the top of the top of my list," Comer told the group.

The provision, which would ban the sale of products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC, is a product of a 2025 continuing resolution from McConnell . The deadline was originally set for mid-November . The ban would have wide effects on hemp growers, smoke-shop owners and cannabis-infused drink makers , industry officials say.

Comer was Kentucky's commissioner of agriculture from 2012 to 2016 before being elected to represent the 1st District in Congress. The state started its hemp pilot program in 2014 , and the i ndustry was expanded nationwide through the 2018 farm bill . The state's market is now valued at around $300 million .

"It's done exactly what I hoped it would do," Comer said of hemp. "It's become an alternative crop to tobacco. You all have done everything right, and unfortunately, Congress messed it up, and we've got to fix it."

Comer said he's tried to address regulating the industry more effectively through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, rather than an outright ban. He also noted a standalone bill to regulate would take too long.

He said if something does pass to amend the prohibition, he worries what else might appear in such legislation.

"I know how serious this is," Comer said. "The last thing in the world I want to see is this industry that I feel like I worked with you all to to help create — that's done everything it was supposed to do and more — go to the wayside because of a stupid piece of legislation that was stuck in a bill that had to pass after the government being shut down for 42 days."

Comer said approaching hemp regulation at the state level has been considered, but he was concerned about it ending up in court.

"The best opportunity, in my opinion, is to get this on a bill that is going to pass," Comer said of amendments to the Dec. 11 ban. "The only bill that I think absolutely, positively has to pass is going to be another continuing resolution, which is what got us here to begin with. And I think that we've got to settle on something in the end. I think we've got to have lots of alternatives and figure out on real short notice what we can live with and try to get that on there, and I'm going to do everything in my ability to see that it happens."

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