Lily BurrisWEKU Reporter
Lily Burris joined WEKU as a reporter in April, 2026. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Western Kentucky University. She has written for the College Heights Herald at WKU, interned with Louisville Public Media, served as a tornado recovery reporter with WKMS, and as a journalist with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
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Some produce providers are seeing growing interest in farmers' markets and other non-grocery store options for fruits and vegetables.