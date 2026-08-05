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Lily Burris

WEKU Reporter

Lily Burris joined WEKU as a reporter in April, 2026. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Western Kentucky University. She has written for the College Heights Herald at WKU, interned with Louisville Public Media, served as a tornado recovery reporter with WKMS, and as a journalist with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.