As cyclosporiasis cases grow, some Kentucky customers turn to local produce

Some Kentucky produce providers are seeing an increase in customers in light of the recent cyclosporiasis outbreak across the country.

Kentucky's Department of Public Health said there's been more than 600 reported cases of cyclosporiasis to date. The disease is caused by parasites on crop that are ingested and enter the human intestinal lining . Several cases have been linked to lettuce.

At some Central Kentucky farmers' markets, like the Bluegrass Farmers Market in Lexington, the vendors are seeing an increase in produce sales.

Sean Bessin, owner of Bessin Family Farms, said they've successfully sold out their produce in the last couple of weeks.

"Most years, we're lucky to probably sell about half of what's on our table in terms of produce," Bessin said.

His farm also offers beef, hogs, honey, sorghum and canned vegetables later in the year. Some of the more unique crops, like okra, tend to be left behind, but things like tomatoes and corn are gone.

Bessin doesn't sell lettuce, but people are asking for it.

"If there's any benefit to be drawn from [the outbreak], it's seeing some people supporting their local farmers," Bessin said. "Buying locally, it's definitely helpful for those small family farms."

Bessin always has regulars, both in Lexington and at the Woodford County Farmers Market, "but this year, we've certainly noticed a whole lot of new faces at the market, and a lot of them are referencing the outbreak in regards to wanting to know where their food comes from. And they believe buying at the farmers market is safer," Bessin said.

Kelly Ratliff said she hasn't really had more customers at her shop, Kelly's Fruit Market in Richmond, but the outbreak is still sending one type of traffic her way.

Lily Burris / WEKU / WEKU Kelly Ratliff, owner of Kelly's Fruit Market, helps a customer pick out apples for baking from a variety of fruit grown in the region Aug. 4, 2026, at her Richmond business.

"It's funny because this year I have never had as many calls in the whole 37 years that I've been in produce as I have like this past month about lettuce," Ratliff said.

The calls tapered off recently, but people who have asked about lettuce are glad to see what she has in stock.

"Even people that weren't interested in coming over here and buying lettuce, for instance, maybe they were just… just coming over and buying tomatoes, they just wanted to know what I know," Ratliff said.

Ratliff sells produce from around the region, with her farthest supplier in Northeast Tennessee.

Community supported agriculture subscriptions, like those offered by Loudon Ford Waterstrat at Sustainable Harvest Farm in London, are another means to access local produce.

Waterstrat's CSA has about 300 regular customers, and he said he hasn't seen new interest since the cyclosporiasis outbreak or heard much from customers.

"I think most of those customers that participate in a farm share know that that's not something they need to worry about," Waterstrat said. "They trust the farm and the farmer's team."

The CSA has drop-off locations in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio, and Sustainable Harvest Farms also provides produce to some grocery stores.

"Our customers demand high quality produce," Waterstrat said. "They're paying good money for good produce, so we don't send out bad produce."

To help avoid cyclosporiasis, wash all produce before use.

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