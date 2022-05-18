Upcoming concert to be held in honor of Muhlenberg County tornado victims

A small Muhlenberg County community is honoring the memory of 11 residents that died in December’s tornado outbreak with a free concert.

The town of Bremen, which has a population of less than 400 people, will host the Growing Stronger Together concert Friday night at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture Center. The doors will open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5:30 p.m.

Muhlenberg County Tourism director Beth Newman said the concert came together with the two ideas of bringing together the community and offering a fun, family-friendly event.

“We really wanted to bring them together and as a community honor those that perished,” Newman said.

The disaster victims will be honored at the beginning of the event. Then, throughout the rest of the night, there will be performances by Jay McElwain , Grayson Jenkins and Alex Miller . McElwain and Jenkins are from Muhlenberg County and Miller is from Lancaster, Kentucky.

“We will give people an opportunity to [make] monetary donations only to the Bremen Tornado Supply Center, which … opened up shortly after the tornado and continues to serve the victims and those affected by the tornado,” Newman said.

Those who are planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own seating, such as lawn chairs, but limited stadium seating will be available.