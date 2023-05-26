© 2023
Arts & Culture

NEA announces grants supporting arts in Kentucky, Indiana

Louisville Public Media | By Debra Murray
Published May 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
Kateryna Sellers giving herself pointe shoe exercises in her makeshift home dance studio.
Stephanie Wolf
/
LPM
Kateryna Sellers giving herself pointe shoe exercises in her makeshift home dance studio.

The National Endowment for the Arts announced grant recipients nationwide following their second round of grants awarded – including 10 grants each for Kentucky and Indiana.

Kentucky received $1.2 million total, according to the grant report. Indiana received $1.35 million.

The NEA is the largest funder of the arts and arts education in communities nationwide. The agency distributes grants in three categories: arts projects, our town, and state and regional partnerships. More than 1,100 grants for arts projects were approved for funding in this round, totaling more than $31 million according to an NEA press release.

Our town projects advance local economic, physical, or social outcomes in various communities, according to the press release. Fifty-seven projects in this category got a total of $4,175,000.

In the state and regional partners category, $67.9 million was awarded.

There are upcoming opportunities for other organizations to apply for grants. The next deadline for organizations interested in applying for grants for arts projects is July 6. The next deadline for our town is Aug. 3.

NEA grants for Kentucky:

Debra Murray
Debra is a 2023 newsroom intern for LPM. You can email Debra at dmurray@lpm.org.
