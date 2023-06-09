Ribbon cutting for Paris bicentennial mural to be held Monday

A mural celebrating the second bicentennial anniversary of Paris, Tennessee, will have its ribbon-cutting event next week.

The mural — titled “People, Places and Progress: 1923 to 2023” — is located in the west alley of the western Tennessee city’s downtown.

It highlights notable people and events from the city’s second hundred years.

This is the second mural celebrating the history of Paris by local artist Dan Knowles, who also painted a mural last year celebrating the city’s first century by depicting historical events from 1822 to 1922.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday.