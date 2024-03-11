Cast your vote now to pick the WKMS Battle of the Bands finalists

Cast your vote now to help pick the WKMS Battle of the Bands finalists for the 2024 edition of the event held by Murray State's NPR station. The top four vote getters will each receive a spot in the lineup on March 28th at Maiden Alley Cinema in Paducah. Voting ends on Sunday, March 17th at midnight.

You can listen to tracks from each of the semifinalists in the playlist below:

The WKMS Battle of the Bands is set for Thursday, March 28, at Maiden Alley Cinema in downtown Paducah. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available via the MAC website.