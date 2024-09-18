Murray Pride returns this weekend with expanded leadership team

Murray Pride is hosting its annual September LGBTQ+ pride events this weekend, with a focus on community engagement at every level.

The federally-recognized “LGBTQ+ Month” is celebrated in June but – for Murray – Pride celebrations happen in September, when students are back on campus and the weather is just right to enjoy outdoor activities.

The organization behind the festivities, Murray Pride , is looking to achieve new heights this year by showcasing diverse voices in the celebration.

Murray Pride President Storm Santos said his goal is to ensure a strong dialogue between the community and the leadership for Murray Pride this year.

“The theme of this festival is trying to get back to our roots,” said Santos, who previously served as the group’s secretary. “To work with local vendors and work with local performers … and really just highlight the LGBTQIA+ Community within our community, while also providing that safe space for celebration.”

Santos added new positions to the Murray Pride’s executive board. It now includes two campus relations officers, a social media manager, and the board now allows for a second treasurer and vice president to be elected to help lighten the workload of the offices. It also, in Santos’ eyes, allows for more representation and perspectives to have a home in the group.

“After Murray Pride last year, there kind of seemed to be some burnout and stuff like that within the organization, which I totally understand. Putting on a festival such as this can be very daunting,” Santos said. “What I've tried to do is seek out as much help as I can, include as many people as possible on our board, and get as many voices heard as possible.”

Santos said he hopes to create a lasting presence in the local community by equipping the group for years to come. He said that Murray Pride is still learning and growing and that the group is willing to evolve to meet the needs of the community.

“I wanted to see Murray continue to celebrate equity and queerness in our community because that's something that – when I first came to Murray – wasn't necessarily celebrated,” Santos said. “I wanted to make sure that this organization stayed and we still had a festival for years to come.”

Events begin Friday night with a Family Bowling Night at Corvette Lanes. The event is open to all ages and will allow attendees to bowl for free of charge. Festivities will continue the next day with a Pride march Saturday morning from the Roy Stewart Stadium parking lot to The Grove in Murray. The rest of the day will be filled with a line-up of performers including poetry readings, live music, a fire performer, and culminating with a drag show later that night. Street vendors will also be set up outside of The Grove with craft goods for sale.

With another year under their belts and a full weekend of events planned, Santos said the Murray Pride team is feeling good about planning events in the years to come.

“We're continuing to work towards building a strong relationship with both [Murray State’s] campus and also our community,” Santos said. “We can't wait to look forward to not only this festival, but also festivals in the future.”

Editor’s Note: WKMS is a sponsor for Murray Pride’s 2024 festivities.