Market House Theatre hosts world premiere of former executive director’s play, “Heat Lightning”

Paducah’s Market House Theatre welcomed back a familiar face as it hosted the world premiere of Michael Cochran’s “Heat Lightning” this week, the newest play from the former executive director of the nonprofit western Kentucky playhouse.

The play follows a man who, on his 50th birthday, is suddenly sent back in time to a defining night in his twenties, forcing him to confront the choices that shaped his life. It centers on the idea that memory isn’t always reliable, and that people often reshape the past based on who they’ve become.

Cochran said that his play shows how two people can experience the same moment and remember it completely differently, comparing it to witnesses describing the same accident. But “Heat Lighting” poses a deeper question: What would you say to your younger self?

“If you were 50 years old and had the chance to talk to your 20-year-old self, what would you say… and what would your 20-year-old self say to you that might surprise you?” Cochran said.

That sense of reflection and discovery extends to the cast as well. Actor Noah Warford, one of the leads in the production, said being part of a world premiere gives performers the chance to build their characters without a set blueprint.

“You just get to think about what you would do with it and how it makes you feel,” Warford said.

He added that Steve’s journey is one of growth and self-discovery, noting,

“You get to see him come into himself on his own through his relationships with other people in the play.”

Through both its story and performances, “Heat Lightning” invites audiences to reflect on their own experiences while watching something entirely new take shape on stage.

The play has also provided Cochran with the opportunity to reflect.

After more than 40 years with Market House Theatre, Cochran said having his own play produced there is something that feels especially significant – a full-circle moment to return to a place where he spent much of his career, this time watching his own work take the stage. He hopes audiences not only connect with the story, but also reflect on their own experiences with memory, change, and the choices that shape their lives.

“It's really special when you walk into the theater and they're up on the stage doing the lines that you've written while you're sitting at your desk and you're seeing it come to life, that's really an exciting thing for a playwright,” Cochran said.

“Heat Lightning” premiered on April 16 at Market House Theatre. The production is set to run through April 26. Tickets and more information can be found on the playhouse’s website.

