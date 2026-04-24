Art installations sought for 3 trailheads on Hopkinsville Greenway

The Hopkinsville Art Guild is seeking proposals from area artists for a project that will establish three permanent art installations on the Hopkinsville Greenway.

“We strongly believe that adding permanent public art to our Greenway Trail will enrich the experience of those utilizing the trail,” the guild describes. “These projects might include painted buildings and structures, planted natural areas, or horizontal structures. They could be created using metal, glass, paint, wood, stone, concrete, mosaic tile, or lighting.”

The guild seeks projects that will beautify the Hopkinsville Greenway.

“They might reflect local history and culture, making it not just a walking trail but a way to tell our story. It would help take the trail from more than just infrastructure, and make it into a community asset. We want to foster art projects that encourage public social interaction and engagement especially with youth in our community.”

The art will be installed at three trailheads — Pardue Lane, North Drive, and the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library.

There are no required themes but suggestions include “regional history, agriculture, nature, local wildlife, literary heritage and community heritage.”

Additional information and guidelines are available on guild’s website. The guild lists a $5,000 budget for the project. The deadline for proposals is May 31.

The Hopkinsville Greenway is comprised of the Riverwalk, which extends from the public library, and the city’s rail-trail, which runs from trailheads at North Drive, Pardue Lane and Foston Chapel Road. There is a proposed extension that would run from Foston Chapel and across Eagle Way bypass to the area of the water park.

This article was originally published by the Hoptown Chronicle.