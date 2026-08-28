© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee's Eiffel Tower lit up pink in tribute to Dolly Parton

WKMS | By Kailee Greer
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:08 PM CDT
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tennessee, has been lit up in pink to honor the late country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton.
City of Paris
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tennessee, has been lit up in pink to honor the late country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton.

A western Tennessee landmark is paying tribute to the late country legend – and Tennessee native – Dolly Parton.

The City of Paris’s 60-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower, located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive, will be lit up at night in Parton’s signature bright pink in what city officials call a “perfect tribute” to the singer of classic hits like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The idea came from a citizen's suggestion, according to the city government’s Facebook post announcing the tribute.

The centerpiece of the city’s Eiffel Tower Park – a 1:20 scale replica of the original Eiffel Tower in Paris, France – will be lit up in pink through Aug. 31.

Parton died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at age 80, according to a statement from her representatives.
Arts & Culture
Kailee Greer
See stories by Kailee Greer