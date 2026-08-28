Tennessee's Eiffel Tower lit up pink in tribute to Dolly Parton
A western Tennessee landmark is paying tribute to the late country legend – and Tennessee native – Dolly Parton.
The City of Paris’s 60-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower, located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive, will be lit up at night in Parton’s signature bright pink in what city officials call a “perfect tribute” to the singer of classic hits like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”
The idea came from a citizen's suggestion, according to the city government’s Facebook post announcing the tribute.
The centerpiece of the city’s Eiffel Tower Park – a 1:20 scale replica of the original Eiffel Tower in Paris, France – will be lit up in pink through Aug. 31.
Parton died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at age 80, according to a statement from her representatives.