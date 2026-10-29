Murray State considers possible replacements for Shoe Tree

The Shoe Tree, a well-loved Murray State icon, may be undergoing a reimagining by the Murray State University Alumni Association.

On Oct. 4, the Murray State University Alumni and Friends Facebook page posted a survey for Racer alumni to voice their opinions on the future of the famed Shoe Tree. This Google form was open to alumni, faculty, staff, community members, visitors, students and their families.

This collegiate tradition is known for its unique appearance and representation of generations of lasting relationships originating at Murray State. The Alumni Association said in the description of the survey they are adamant in preserving the tradition of the Shoe Tree in a more permanent, responsible and sustainable way.

Participants of the survey were asked to vote on potential interactive solutions that would replace the Shoe Tree if it were to be taken down. The possible solutions included an interactive digital element to preserve stories, a public sculpture with a digital log, and a symbolic sculpture with living and/or natural elements.

In this survey, participants were also asked to voice which aspects of the Murray State experience they want to see celebrated through the reimagination of the Shoe Tree.

Eleanor Holder, a sophomore earth and environmental science major, said she values the personal nature of the Shoe Tree and how it represents the impact of Murray State in creating long lasting community ties.

“It makes me a little sad to hear that they are thinking about getting rid of it,” Holder said. “I’m a student ambassador for Murray State, and so whenever I take tours, that’s one of my big stops to kind of hit on the long standing traditions of Murray State.”

Holder said that the possibility of a digital aspect in the Shoe Tree replacement could be interesting.

“I think if they are still able to incorporate the individuality of people from Murray State, then it could be really cool, but they need to pay close attention to that,” Holder said.

Unlike Holder, some are more skeptical about the incorporation of technology into the reimagination. Lucas Jones, a sophomore musical theater major, filled out the survey on the Alumni Association Facebook page and said he wants to incorporate nature into reimagination of the Shoe Tree.

“I agree it’s … barely even a tree anymore, (and) it’s kind of a shoe stump,” Jones said. “But if we replace it, I want to keep it natural because, as an arts major, I’m not a big fan of AI.”

Sydney French, a freshman earth and environmental sciences major, shared Jones’ sentiment toward the potential incorporation of technology.

French said the Shoe Tree replacement should not include a technological component. She instead proposed the idea of a bronze tree sculpture as a potential replacement for the existing Shoe Tree.

Despite the varying opinions on the specifics of the Shoe Tree’s reimagination, most students generally agree with the decision to replace the tree.

“Honestly, I think the shoe tree just looks really out of place,” said Aiden Stormer, a freshman English literature major. “You see this big, beautiful lawn, all these beautiful buildings, and then you see a stump that’s clearly dying (or) dead, covered in shoes, and it just doesn’t really feel like it fits in.”