Churchill Downs Inc. opens new gaming facility in Marshall County

Churchill Downs Incorporated cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new Marshall Yards Racing & Gaming facility in Calvert City, welcoming in over 200 guests who lined up to be among the first to try out a collection of historical racing machines (HRMs).

Hannah Saad / WKMS Historical racing machines look like slot machines, but use results from old horse races to determine outcomes instead of random number generators.

The 23,000 square foot, open-concept venue features 231 HRMs, which resemble slot machines. While traditional slot machines use random number generators to determine outcomes , HRMs use results from previous horse races. Traditional slot machines are illegal in the commonwealth, but state law allows HRMs to be operated .

The facility – which Churchill Downs Inc. spent over $40 million to build – also has machines that allow patrons to wager on live horse races and bet on other sports. Additionally, the space features a fast casual restaurant and a sports bar, which has a stage to host live performances on Fridays and Saturdays.

Calvert City Mayor Gene Colburn said the new gaming facility pairs well with the other attractions around western Kentucky, like Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, that draw travellers out to the Marshall County community.

“This project, this entertainment destination, will bring visitors to our community,” Colburn said. “We're linked heavily in outdoor recreation and a lot of different things. If it gets too rainy to sit by the fire or it's too rainy to play golf, this brings an interesting synergy here that I expect great things out of, personally.”

Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said the project, announced in 2024 , created around 250 temporary jobs over the course of construction. He said, now built, the enterprise will permanently employ 100 people.

“I'm confident and excited as we go forward that we at Churchill, and then here at Marshall Yards with our team on the ground, that we’ll … become an important part, a contributing part to your community,” Carstanjen said.

To show a commitment to supporting the local area, Marshall Yards staff presented a $10,000 donation to the Marshall County Caring Needline, a local food bank.

HRMs have helped financially support Kentucky’s horse racing industry over the past 15 years by helping to supplement purses at various tracks .

Much more money is spent betting on HRMs than wagering on live horse races. During the 2024 fiscal year, over $9.6 billion was wagered on Kentucky HRMs. For every $1 wagered live at Kentucky thoroughbred and harness tracks during fiscal year 2024, $99 was placed on bets on HRMs.

Marshall Yards will also operate as an annex of Churchill Down Inc.’s Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Christian County. The new venue will support purse funding for the Oak Grove’s horse racing meet.