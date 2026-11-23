As local governments throughout Tennessee are taking action to regulate where data centers can be built, the state-appointed board that governs the 4,100-acre Memphis Regional Megasite is considering drafting its own “guiding principles” for such resource-intensive projects.

“It would be helpful if we had some guiding principles that we believe as an authority … that may address the environment and may address other issues that the community cares deeply about,” Deputy Governor and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Stuart McWhorter said during a Megasite Authority of West Tennessee’s board meeting Thursday. McWhorter serves as an ex-officio member of the 11-person board.

“It’s good practice for us to be talking about this,” McWhorter said. “There will be conversations in the future about property that this body controls or presides over.”

Ford Motor Company’s BlueOval City and a battery plant now owned and operated by SK On Tennessee make up about 3,600 acres of the state-owned Megasite. A 45-acre Tennessee Valley Authority substation and a proposed 100-acre gas turbine peaking power plant leave about 300 acres available for future industrial use.

The Megasite Authority of West Tennessee has exclusive authority to regulate land use within the Megasite, which follows its own zoning regulations. The most recent zoning code published on the authority’s website states that data centers are permitted “by right” in the general industrial zoning district, meaning they do not require a special use permit or additional site plan review.

But the authority can also have discretion over which leases it approves.

“At the end of the day, it falls under our control as far as zoning, tenants and anything like that,” said board member Michael Banks, an attorney for nearby Stanton and Brownsville who was appointed to the board by outgoing Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

McWhorter said Thursday that he has no particular proposal in mind, but believes a set of guiding principles for supercomputing, data centers and advanced manufacturing would help the authority “set the tone.”

“We will hear more and more about this, and we’ll just be better prepared as a governing body,” McWhorter said.

The authority board must adhere to Tennessee’s sunshine laws, which require governing bodies of public entities to publicly conduct meetings and decisions.

Board Chairman Charlie Tuggle said he planned to form a subcommittee to begin discussing proposed guidelines.

The Megasite Authority of West Tennessee’s board will next meet on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology extension campus in Stanton.

This story was originally published by the Tennessee Lookout.