The “blue wave” election this month was not just a nationwide success for Democratic candidates at all levels of government, but also local candidates who stood up against hyperscale data centers — the high-energy usage facilities that fuel big tech’s artificial intelligence services.

This was true in several local races around Kentucky where specific data center projects have been proposed over the past two years, as companies and developers sought to take advantage of generous new tax breaks passed in Frankfort.

One key example was in Cave City , the small tourist city along I-65 in Barren County where locals have fought a company’s proposal for a data center using 1.2 gigawatts of power. Over the objections of two-term Mayor Dwayne Hatcher, the city council voted 4-1 for a moratorium on data centers, drawing a lawsuit from the developer.

Clifton Parsley, one of the city council members who voted for that moratorium, decided to run against Hatcher on that issue and won by a wide margin, despite large ad spending by a mysterious PAC supporting the incumbent mayor. The lone council vote against the moratorium also lost his office by not finishing among the top six candidates.

Just a half hour down I-65, Bowling Green saw a similar result, as its city commission had voted down a proposed data center moratorium this summer. The two commissioners who voted for the moratorium finished with the most votes , while a pro-moratorium candidate finished third to replace a member voting against it.

Comparable scenarios played out in local elections near proposed hyperscalers in Mercer, Simpson and Mason counties, with pro-data center incumbents losing out to candidates either outright opposing them or calling for more transparency.

One of those successful candidates was Beth Corea from the tiny city of Burgin in Mercer County. She was a local organizer opposing the city’s efforts to annex a large area of farmland for a hyperscale data center who decided to run for city council and won — swept into office along with a new mayor and council fully opposed to annexation.

Corea, a first-time candidate, said these local election results should send a bipartisan message to elected officials, including state lawmakers in Frankfort.

“People aren't buying into this two-party, Hate Inc., us-versus-them anymore,” Corea said. “The us-versus-them now is the community, the public, versus the multimillion-dollar developers, the multimillion-dollar corporations coming in trying to get these tax breaks and lax regulatory frameworks for what they're bringing in.”

The Kentucky General Assembly’s new session begins in January, where they are expected to take up legislation to put regulatory guardrails on data centers and consider repealing their 50-year exemption from use and sales taxes.

House Bill 593 from this year’s session was an effort to put regulations in place to protect existing ratepayers from data centers’ increased energy demands and uphold local rules on where they can be located. The bill, sponsored by GOP Rep. Josh Bray of Mount Vernon, passed the House by a wide majority, only to stall in the Senate after opposition from Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities, the state’s largest private utility company.

At the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s legislative preview conference this week, Bray said he plans to push “a more robust version” of HB 593 in the 2027 session. Legislative candidates, including some in the GOP supermajority, even campaigned on repealing data centers’ tax breaks — a position promoted by U.S. Rep. James Comer this week , when the Republican frontrunner announced his 2027 run for governor.

“I think they're going to feel the pressure that political platitudes aren't enough now,” Corea said. “You got to show us policy, or we're going to vote you out. So it's time to remember who you represent and who you serve.”

Burgin voters reject data center, sweeping in new leadership

Corea, of Burgin, was pregnant and due to give birth shortly before the election when she filed for office, but was one of several candidates spurred to run for office based on how the city’s elected leaders were handling the data center project.

“As events kept unfolding, it became clear that I wasn't going to get to choose the time; the time was choosing me,” Corea said. “That we needed people to step up and be the leadership that this town needs.”

One of those successful anti-annexation candidates who won by a wide margin did not even have his name on the ballot.

Joe Monroe was appointed interim mayor in July, shortly after the mayor resigned and the council advanced the annexation ordinance for the data center. Monroe subsequently stalled the ordinance , but pro-annexation council member George Hensley was the only candidate for mayor, and the deadline had already passed for candidates to be placed on the ballot.

Monroe decided to file as a write-in candidate for mayor, and despite such candidates rarely winning races against on-ballot candidates, he won in a landslide, with 273 residents writing in his name and giving him 75% of the vote. Monroe’s victory was in spite of the fact that Community Growth Action — the same group supporting the pro-data center mayoral candidate in Cave City — spent hundreds of dollars on mailers for his opponent.

Two pro-annexation Burgin council incumbents running for reelection placed last among the 11 candidates running, while Melinda Wofford — the lead opponent on the council — easily won the most votes. The other top six candidates to be elected to council included Corea and three other annexation opponents, along with an incumbent who recused himself from the votes.

Corea said the results showed voters respected the leadership of Monroe and Wofford, while sending a message to the incumbents who ignored the locals who packed public meetings to oppose the data center.

“I think it shows that people were paying attention and that they were following people that showed action to their words and people that showed genuine dedication to what the people of this community want and what's best for Burgin,” Corea said.

Voters near proposed project cause huge swing in Mercer County

Not all anti-data center candidates won in Mercer County, but some still came surprisingly close, against all odds.

Three incumbent Burgin school board members were the only candidates on the ballot, but they faced two write-in challengers who criticized their support for annexation and private messages belittling data center opponents. Despite being write-in candidates, they nearly won, with incumbent Bob Clark — who has served three decades on the board — surviving by just seven votes.

There was also Burgin resident Katrina Sexton , who challenged eight-term GOP incumbent Rep. Kim King for her state House seat, which includes all of Mercer County and Washington County, as well as parts of Jessamine County.

Sexton, a Democrat, ran against King in 2024 and lost by nearly 50 percentage points in the heavily Republican district, even with King’s campaign spending no money.

Sexton filed to run again early this year before the data center issue started to bubble up that spring, eventually becoming one of the most vocal critics of the project and annexation of public meetings. King was noticeably absent from those public meetings, with some opponents taking issue at King’s social media jabs against them.

Despite heavy spending by King’s campaign — including a TV ad portraying herself as a data center critic — and nearly $100,000 of ads by aligned PACs, Sexton came much closer to King this time. She lost the district by 17 percentage points, but nearly won Mercer County, losing by less than two points.

The results were even more striking when looking at precinct-level voting in the district. Sexton lost every precinct by a wide margin in the 2024 race, but won by significant amounts this time in precincts of Burgin, historical tourist attraction Shaker Village and nearby Harrodsburg, King’s hometown.

The biggest swing from 2024 and 2026 was in the north Burgin precinct where the annexation and data center were planned, which includes Shaker Village. King won it by 43 percentage points last time, but Sexton carried it with more than 55% of the vote this November.

Sexton improved her margin significantly in the rest of Mercer County, but by drastically less across the county borders into Washington and Jessamine. Spending less than $10,000 in the race, Sexton believes if she had more time and financial resources she could have competed in the neighboring counties — but said the results should still send a message to Frankfort legislators.

“The more people feel like they're having things forced upon them, I think the more they're going to push back,” Sexton said. “If they're planning on staying and running again in the next cycle, I think they're going to have to show voters that they take them seriously. Otherwise, I think many more of them will not be back in office.”

Corea added that while Sexton lost — as well as Democrat Chris Walker, who challenged GOP Mercer County Judge-Executive Sarah Steele — the results should send a clear message that people will vote on issues that affect their lives over blind party affiliation.

“I don't know how many people I talked to face to face that were lifelong Republicans had never voted for a Democrat or independent in their life, and they were going around and vouching that they were voting for Katrina and Walker because they were voting for the people that actually showed up for their community, not the people who said the political platitudes that would gain them votes at the time.”

Simpson County voters reject data center… and Trump’s message

Another local election showing the strength of anti-hyperscale candidates was in Franklin, 30 minutes south of Bowling Green along the Tennessee border.

Franklin city commissioner Kelly Bush led the effort last year to block a developer’s plan to locate a massive data center there, which pushed him to run for mayor this year against fellow commissioner Wendell Stewart, who claimed to be neutral on the project.

Despite large contributions to Stewart’s campaign by data center supporters — including the project developer’s attorney and the sitting mayor — Bush was able to pull off a close victory, winning by 58 votes.

Bush is now an ally of Republican Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes, who pushed an ordinance to stall the data center countywide and led to the developer suing the county. Barnes said the election results in Franklin, as well as the rest of the state and country, should serve as a lesson to elected officials.

“When we’re trying to push initiatives or do things that the vast majority of our population is against, there's going to be consequences at the ballot booth,” Barnes said.

He added that election results around America should send a message to President Donald Trump, who is a strong supporter of AI data centers and has belittled their critics . Barnes said it didn’t serve Republicans well when Trump suggested “we're all being overrun by Chinese disinformation and anybody that opposes a data center just is backwards and poor.”

“That did not help Republican efforts in the midterms at all, because I think not just locally, but I think across the nation, this is basically an 80-20 bipartisan issue that we don't want these things cropping up and taking over our land all across the country,” Barnes said. “When you're levying those kinds of accusations about it, you're not just alienating the folks of the opposite party, you're alienating the folks in your own party.”

Transparency at issue in Mason County

The top Democratic incumbent in Mason County hoped that approvals for a Meta data center there — along with promises of new jobs and tax revenue to come with it — would spur him to victory, but found himself losing by a blowout margin this fall.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill has been a supporter of the data center dating back to before it was publicly announced late last year, as he signed an early non-disclosure agreement with the developer. His Republican opponent Eric Bach did not specifically campaign against the project, but said McNeill’s lack of transparency about the data center with constituents is why he beat the incumbent by 26 percentage points, in an otherwise good year for Democrats.

“I think some of the people that are even for it were not happy on how it was handled from the beginning,” Bach said. “I think that's a lot of the reason he was defeated.”

Max Moran, one of the anti-data center organizers in the county, lost the GOP primary in May to Bach , but said other results in Mason County show there is a large “silent majority” opposed to it.

Jason Sheppeck, the county Republican chairman, won a county commissioner seat by a wide margin after campaigning against the project. In Maysville, incumbent Democratic Mayor Debra Cotterill lost by 10 percentage points to Robert Boone, the only outspoken data center opponent on the Maysville City Council. Moran attributed Boone’s success to his criticism of city efforts to work with the data center on a new water plant and engineering study, as well as Cotterill signing an NDA.

However, it may be a “done deal” when it comes to the Meta data center, according to Bach. He said the developer is close to removing the remaining residents of the property, with little left standing in Meta’s way.

Data center agenda for upcoming Frankfort session still in flux

Carrollton Mayor Robb Adams, a Democrat, faced criticism over a lack of transparency regarding a newly proposed data center in Carroll County, but still won reelection by a wide margin. Other county officials supportive of data center projects announced this summer avoided the wrath of voters, in large part because they were the only candidates on the ballot. A new proposal bordering Greenup and Boyd counties has elicited strong criticism in public meetings, but judge-executive candidates there defeated late write-in challengers that received less than 15% of the vote.

More than a half-dozen Republican incumbents in the General Assembly lost to Democratic challengers whose campaigns criticized their votes to give data center companies what could amount to more than $1 billion of tax breaks over the next 50 years. This included Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville, whose campaign cut a late video to defend himself on the issue, highlighting his vote for Bray’s HB 593 and opposition to any data center in his district.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers was the main champion of the data center tax break provision passed in 2025, in addition to being a key opponent of HB 593 as it stalled in the Senate this year.

Asked after the election if data centers were a factor in Republican losses, Stivers pointed to King’s victory as a sign that opposition is overstated, adding that “there’s a ton of misinformation about what data centers do or what their impact may be.”

“You don't want to build it next to Shaker Village, but if you get it in industrial parks and brownfields and things of that nature, it can be a huge windfall to the local economies,” Stivers said.

Asked this week if Bray’s data center regulation bill or any effort to repeal data center tax breaks would have a chance of passing through the Senate in next year’s session, Stivers’ answers were noncommittal.

“Josh and I have been working on a lot of stuff together, we've been having communications and discussions,” Stivers said. “I think there's a real high likelihood of getting some good legislation as it relates to data centers.”

Kentucky’s next legislative session starts Jan. 5.

Reporter Justin Hicks contributed to this story.

