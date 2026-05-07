11th Annual Floral & Iris Show and Sale

Join Us for the Annual Iris Show, Luncheon, & Plant Sale

Mark your calendars for a day full of beautiful blooms and delicious food!

Date: May 7, 2026

Location: Murray Woman's Club, 704 Vine Street

Iris and Plant Show

– Floral entries accepted from 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM

–$1.00 entry fee for each single stem - containers provided. Peoples' choice categories include single stems, floral arrangements, succulents, and house plants.

– Irises will be displayed after judging is complete, around 11 a.m.

Plant Sale

– Opens at 9:00 AM – Find the perfect additions for your garden!

Luncheon (11:30 AM – 1:00 PM) – Tickets: $20

Reserve your ticket for the luncheon today by contacting Ellen Contri at (270) 226-4298 or contriellen@gmail.com. The luncheon will be in the clubhouse's basement.

This event is hosted by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman's Club. Proceeds will help fund scholarships for Murray State students.

