11th Annual Floral & Iris Show and Sale
11th Annual Floral & Iris Show and Sale
Join Us for the Annual Iris Show, Luncheon, & Plant Sale
Mark your calendars for a day full of beautiful blooms and delicious food!
Date: May 7, 2026
Location: Murray Woman's Club, 704 Vine Street
Iris and Plant Show
– Floral entries accepted from 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM
–$1.00 entry fee for each single stem - containers provided. Peoples' choice categories include single stems, floral arrangements, succulents, and house plants.
– Irises will be displayed after judging is complete, around 11 a.m.
Plant Sale
– Opens at 9:00 AM – Find the perfect additions for your garden!
Luncheon (11:30 AM – 1:00 PM) – Tickets: $20
Reserve your ticket for the luncheon today by contacting Ellen Contri at (270) 226-4298 or contriellen@gmail.com. The luncheon will be in the clubhouse's basement.
This event is hosted by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman's Club. Proceeds will help fund scholarships for Murray State students.