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11th Annual Floral & Iris Show and Sale

11th Annual Floral & Iris Show and Sale

Join Us for the Annual Iris Show, Luncheon, & Plant Sale

Mark your calendars for a day full of beautiful blooms and delicious food!

Date: May 7, 2026
Location: Murray Woman's Club, 704 Vine Street

Iris and Plant Show
– Floral entries accepted from 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM
–$1.00 entry fee for each single stem - containers provided. Peoples' choice categories include single stems, floral arrangements, succulents, and house plants.
– Irises will be displayed after judging is complete, around 11 a.m.

Plant Sale
– Opens at 9:00 AM – Find the perfect additions for your garden!

Luncheon (11:30 AM – 1:00 PM) – Tickets: $20

Reserve your ticket for the luncheon today by contacting Ellen Contri at (270) 226-4298 or contriellen@gmail.com. The luncheon will be in the clubhouse's basement.

This event is hosted by the Garden Department of the Murray Woman's Club. Proceeds will help fund scholarships for Murray State students.

Murray Woman's Club
07:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Event Supported By

Murray Woman's Club
murraywomansclub@gmail.com
http://www.murraywomansclub.org
Murray Woman's Club
704 Vine Street
Murray, Kentucky 42071
murraywomansclub@gmail.com
http://www.murraywomansclub.org/