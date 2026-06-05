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137th Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner

137th Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner

The 137th Annual Dinner of the Christian County Chamber of Commerce is coming soon!

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate our business community, recognize achievements, and look ahead to the future.

Mark your calendars and make plans to be part of one of our most iconic events of the year.

Sponsors: Planters Bank and Jennie Stuart Health

Christian County Chamber of Commerce
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com
http://www.ChristianCountyChamber.com/
Christian County Chamber of Commerce
2800 Fort Campbell Blvd
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com
http://www.ChristianCountyChamber.com/