137th Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner
137th Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner
The 137th Annual Dinner of the Christian County Chamber of Commerce is coming soon!
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate our business community, recognize achievements, and look ahead to the future.
Mark your calendars and make plans to be part of one of our most iconic events of the year.
Sponsors: Planters Bank and Jennie Stuart Health
Christian County Chamber of Commerce
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com
Christian County Chamber of Commerce
2800 Fort Campbell BlvdHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com