1800s Homeplace Herbal Tea on the Farm
1800s Homeplace Herbal Tea on the Farm
This Saturday, November 14th from 1PM to 3PM:
Sure we’ve all heard of sweet tea, and hot tea, your Earl Greys and Scottish Breakfasts. Today, we’re doing something a little different. You can make teas from the herbs in your garden, and even some of the wild edibles around you! We’ll try anything we can forage and some conventional eighteen fif-teas as well!
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
4512 The TraceDover, Tennessee 37058
(931) 232-6457
volunteer@friendsoflbl.org