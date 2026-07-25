2026-2027 Christian County Leadership Class Announcement and Business After Hours
2026-2027 Christian County Leadership Class Announcement and Business After Hours
Join us as we announce the 2026-2027 Christian County Leadership Class, and take a look at the new Emerging Technologies building at Hopkinsville Community College
We hope to see you all there!
Emerging Technology Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com
Emerging Technology Center
4810 Alben Barkley DrivePaducah, Kentucky