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2026-2027 Christian County Leadership Class Announcement and Business After Hours

2026-2027 Christian County Leadership Class Announcement and Business After Hours

Join us as we announce the 2026-2027 Christian County Leadership Class, and take a look at the new Emerging Technologies building at Hopkinsville Community College

We hope to see you all there!

Emerging Technology Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com
http://www.ChristianCountyChamber.com/
Emerging Technology Center
4810 Alben Barkley Drive
Paducah, Kentucky