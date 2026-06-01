2026 Calloway County Fair

This year's Fair will be held June 16th-20th. Admission this year will be $15.00 per person and will include parking, rides, shows and events.

The fair association is hosting a family night to support Need Line.

Also, Murray-Calloway County Fair is excited that Miller Spectacular Shows will be returning to our community.

Gates open each night at 6:00pm for Carnival & Laser Tag.

We want to thank all our sponsors and patrons for supporting us and we look forward to seeing you this year at the Murray-Calloway County Fair.

Saturday, May 9th: Open Beauty Pageant

Saturday, May 16th: Local Beauty Pageant

Saturday, June 13th: Tractor Pull

Monday, June 15th: 4H, FCS, Agronomy Check In

Tuesday, June 16th: Mini Outlaw Tractor PullCarnival Open 6pm-10pm

Wednesday, June 17th: Motorcycle Practice & Discount Night

Live Music by The Almost Broke Band: 7pmCarnival Open 6pm-10pm

Thursday, June 18th: Motorcycle Races, Animal Show Competition

Live music by The Almost Broke Bands: 7pmCarnival Open 6pm-10pm

Friday, June 19th: Enduro DerbyCarnival Open 6pm-10pm

Saturday, June 20th: Demolition DerbyCarnival Open 6pm-10pm

