2026 David Crockett Homestead and Bluegrass Festival

This two-day celebration invites guests to explore traditional crafts, homesteading practices and bluegrass music while gaining a deeper appreciation for the everyday lives of early American settlers.

Guests will enjoy educational demonstrations, hands-on learning experiences and live performances throughout the festival. Explore a lively marketplace featuring talented artisans offering handcrafted goods, watch skilled craftspeople at work and take part in a community bluegrass jam.

Join us for an unforgettable journey back in time as we explore the lives of David Crockett and other early settlers of West Tennessee. This year, we’re thrilled to announce an expanded celebration with our two-day homestead and bluegrass festival.

