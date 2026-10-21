2026 David Crockett Homestead and Bluegrass Festival
2026 David Crockett Homestead and Bluegrass Festival
This two-day celebration invites guests to explore traditional crafts, homesteading practices and bluegrass music while gaining a deeper appreciation for the everyday lives of early American settlers.
Guests will enjoy educational demonstrations, hands-on learning experiences and live performances throughout the festival. Explore a lively marketplace featuring talented artisans offering handcrafted goods, watch skilled craftspeople at work and take part in a community bluegrass jam.
Join us for an unforgettable journey back in time as we explore the lives of David Crockett and other early settlers of West Tennessee. This year, we’re thrilled to announce an expanded celebration with our two-day homestead and bluegrass festival.
Discovery Park of America
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
Discovery Park of America
7318855455
info@discoveryparkofamerica.com
Discovery Park of America
830 Everett BlvdUnion City, Tennessee 38621
7318855455