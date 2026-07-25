2026 Emancipation Celebration

The 8th of August Emancipation Celebration traces its roots back to August 8, 1863, when freedom began reaching enslaved African Americans throughout parts of Tennessee and Western Kentucky. For generations, families have gathered each August to celebrate and honor the sacrifices of those who came before, reunite with loved ones, and pass history from one generation to the next. The tradition has endured for well over 150 years and remains one of the oldest continuously celebrated African American homecomings in our region. This year, we celebrate 50 years of the W.C. Young Community Center, faithfully planning, preserving, and leading Paducah's 8th of August Emancipation Celebration.

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

W.C. Young 50th Open House, 6-8 PM | Line Dancing 8-10 PM

Robert Cherry Civic Center 2701 Park Ave.

Back to School Street Dance & Foam Party, 7-9 PM

W.C. Young Community Center 505 S 8th St.

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Lincoln High School Day Party, 2-8 PM

W.C. Young Community Center 505 S 8th St.

*Ms. & Mr. Eighth of August Pageant, 6-8 PM

Paducah Middle School 342 Lone Oak Rd.

Teen Party, 9 PM - 12 AM

W.C. Young Community Center 505 S 8th St.

Friday, August 7, 2026

*Emancipation Breakfast, 7-11 AM

Washington Street Family Life Center 721 Washington St.

Lincoln High Historical Marker Unveiling 10 AM

Lincoln High School Grounds8th Street between Ohio and Tennessee Streets

Lincoln High Historical Marker Reception 10:30-11:30 AM

W.C. Young Community Center 505 S 8th St.

Black Soil Food Giveaway, 12-1 PM

W.C. Young Community Center 505 S 8th St.

*Golden Extravaganza Gala, 8 PM - 12 AM Featuring Louisville’s Unlimited Show Band

Walker Hall Events Center 229 Madison St.

After Dark Fish Fry, 9 PM

W.C. Young Community Center 505 S 8th St.

Saturday, August 8, 2026

5K Run/Walk, 7 AM

Robert Coleman Park 1100 Walter Jetton Blvd.

Golden Jubilee Parade, 10 AM

Walter Jetton Blvd.

Robert Coleman Park Party, 12 PM

Food and retail vendors, live stage entertainment Kids Zone

1100 Walter Jetton Blvd.

Golden Jubilee Car Show, 1-4 PM

Robert Coleman Park 1100 Walter Jetton Blvd.

Lincoln Legacy Game Day, 4-7 PM

W.C. Young Community Center 505 S 8th St.

Sunday, August 9, 2026

Salute to Gospel Music, 4 PM

Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 1201 S 8th. St.

* Denotes ticketed event

For more information on Eighth of August events, visit the W.C. Young Eighth of August Newsletter(link is external).

